S. R. Schill & Associates Has $71.39 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 28.5% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $71,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.44.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.94. 27,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,503,681. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.74. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $156.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

