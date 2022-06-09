S. R. Schill & Associates Purchases 8,517 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up about 3.5% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates owned about 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $8,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 26,069.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,290,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,276,000 after purchasing an additional 15,231,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,038,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,183,000 after acquiring an additional 623,624 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 884.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,706,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,366,000 after buying an additional 5,127,455 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,415,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,360,000 after buying an additional 93,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,486,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,104,000 after buying an additional 1,998,591 shares in the last quarter.

SPTS traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $29.49. The stock had a trading volume of 25,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,666. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average of $29.98.

