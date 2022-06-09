S. R. Schill & Associates Sells 978 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

S. R. Schill & Associates cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 0.4% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $149.51. The stock had a trading volume of 75,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,038,101. The stock has a market cap of $264.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.52.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. UBS Group cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

