S. R. Schill & Associates Takes $471,000 Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,528,000 after acquiring an additional 78,852 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Commercial Metals by 144.0% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,117,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,499,000 after buying an additional 1,249,548 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,772,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,537 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 894.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,677,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,887,000 after buying an additional 1,509,113 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,118,000 after purchasing an additional 403,664 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMC traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $39.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average of $37.80. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $46.68.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.25. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.64%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $178,188.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,785 shares in the company, valued at $23,192,958.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Mcpherson bought 5,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.55 per share, for a total transaction of $202,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,582 shares of company stock worth $1,718,106 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.11.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

