SafeBlast 1-Day Volume Reaches $180,888.00 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $761,551.53 and approximately $180,888.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,802.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.36 or 0.00581703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00185268 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014107 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

