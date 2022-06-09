Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $40.12

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.12 and last traded at $40.12, with a volume of 8106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAFE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Safehold from $68.00 to $46.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Safehold from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Safehold from $66.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.95.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.38 million. Safehold had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Safehold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 18.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 16,487 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 129.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the third quarter worth $3,637,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 117.8% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

