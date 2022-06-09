Samlyn Capital LLC Buys 28,864 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,667,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,864 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $35,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 139.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 102,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.95.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Richard Fieler purchased 714,284 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider David Warner Brenner sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $1,768,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,712. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $27.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 19.10 and a quick ratio of 19.10.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

