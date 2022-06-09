Samlyn Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Samlyn Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 79,637 shares during the period. Seagen comprises 1.2% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Seagen worth $84,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGEN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,526. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.84. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $192.79.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,628,541.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,017,157.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total transaction of $272,043.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,125,779.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,457 shares of company stock worth $7,335,312. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

