Samlyn Capital LLC Has $14.53 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Samlyn Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,641 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Delta Air Lines worth $14,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.75. The stock had a trading volume of 311,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,919,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.25.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.47.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,270 shares of company stock worth $3,035,835 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

