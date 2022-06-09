Samlyn Capital LLC Has $163 Million Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Samlyn Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,991,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,477 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises 2.2% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 1.76% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $162,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,152,000 after purchasing an additional 953,996 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 10,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $333,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,914,308.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Rebecca L. Owen bought 5,250 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.34 per share, with a total value of $201,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 17,750 shares of company stock worth $620,085 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.53.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $508.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.67 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

