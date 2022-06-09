Samlyn Capital LLC Has $18.82 Million Stake in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Samlyn Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 309,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,766 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $18,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,053,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,015,000 after buying an additional 95,843 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,907,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,957,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,698,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,608,000 after buying an additional 414,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCYC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.83.

BCYC traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.62. 2,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,761. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $40.45. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a current ratio of 12.14.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.23). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 568.71% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

