Samlyn Capital LLC Makes New $16.41 Million Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 374,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,406,000. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 0.12% of United Airlines as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $456,837.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.62. 226,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,652,278. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $58.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.32.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.19) by ($0.05). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.50) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

