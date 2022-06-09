Samlyn Capital LLC Purchases 120,135 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,804,365 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,135 shares during the quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $45,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of AEO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.78. The company had a trading volume of 148,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,635,728. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $38.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.88.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

AEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters to $34.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares in the company, valued at $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

