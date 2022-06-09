Samlyn Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 198,566 Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 198,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,039,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $93,363,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,625,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,084,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,906,000 after buying an additional 630,586 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,995,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,979,000 after purchasing an additional 528,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 815.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 541,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after buying an additional 482,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastly stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.79. 79,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,348,706. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $64.07.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 63.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $96,881.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,968 shares in the company, valued at $5,831,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $166,478.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,874,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,248 shares of company stock worth $559,464 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

