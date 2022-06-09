Samlyn Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Samlyn Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,993,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,978 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 3.23% of Perella Weinberg Partners worth $38,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,515,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,881,000 after acquiring an additional 793,624 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,983,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after buying an additional 1,372,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 958.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after buying an additional 1,083,063 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 38.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 370,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after buying an additional 103,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 361,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 110,458 shares in the last quarter. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

NASDAQ PWP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.77. 3,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,223. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -41.79%.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

About Perella Weinberg Partners (Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.