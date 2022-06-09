Samlyn Capital LLC Sells 375,590 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Samlyn Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,225,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375,590 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial comprises 4.9% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 2.78% of LPL Financial worth $356,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $4.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $198.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,587. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.03 and a 52 week high of $220.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.16. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.61%.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,580,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $2,708,144.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,245,371.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,132 shares of company stock valued at $6,919,342 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.86.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

