Samlyn Capital LLC Takes $79.52 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 319,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,518,000. McKesson makes up approximately 1.1% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of McKesson at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 61,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after buying an additional 38,908 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in McKesson by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total transaction of $50,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,268 shares of company stock valued at $25,379,499. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCK. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.69.

McKesson stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $314.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,489. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $184.43 and a 1-year high of $339.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.64. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.07%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

