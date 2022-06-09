Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.07–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $142.00 million-$144.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.50 million.Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.24–$0.22 EPS.

IOT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,126,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,329. Samsara has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Samsara to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Samsara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 81.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. PointState Capital LP raised its position in Samsara by 62.7% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Samsara by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after acquiring an additional 477,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Samsara by 52.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,694 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Samsara by 13.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,147,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,376,000 after acquiring an additional 132,824 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Samsara in the first quarter worth approximately $3,109,000. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

