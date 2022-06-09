Sandler Capital Management Acquires 1,171 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Sandler Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. EastGroup Properties makes up approximately 2.8% of Sandler Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $32,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

EGP stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,384. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.22 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.75.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 45.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.83%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

