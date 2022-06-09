Sandler Capital Management Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,021,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,470,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,072,000 after buying an additional 650,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after buying an additional 366,114 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 364.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 357,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,874,000 after buying an additional 280,378 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,302,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,595,000 after buying an additional 206,150 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $221.43. 10,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,581. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $199.13 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.40.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

