Sandler Capital Management Has $13.27 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sandler Capital Management grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.1% of Sandler Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.93.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $263.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,327. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.