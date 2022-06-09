Sandler Capital Management Has $232,000 Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Sandler Capital Management decreased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FR traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.89. 3,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,777. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.81.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

