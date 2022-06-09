Sandler Capital Management Invests $18.82 Million in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 157,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,819,000. Live Nation Entertainment makes up 1.6% of Sandler Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sandler Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of Live Nation Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,977,000 after buying an additional 3,547,743 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,643,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,436,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,813,000 after purchasing an additional 121,972 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 11.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,433,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,614,000 after purchasing an additional 147,749 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,966,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYV stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.56. 4,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,280. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.15 and its 200 day moving average is $108.62. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.23 and a 1 year high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The business’s revenue was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $8,681,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,170,000 shares of company stock worth $128,128,260 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.10.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

