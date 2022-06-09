Sandler Capital Management Sells 275,844 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Sandler Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 275,844 shares during the quarter. Clean Harbors accounts for 1.4% of Sandler Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sandler Capital Management owned approximately 0.29% of Clean Harbors worth $15,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $137,449,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 804,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,206,000 after purchasing an additional 246,467 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,874,000 after purchasing an additional 237,529 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,600,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,244,000 after purchasing an additional 124,801 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 47.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,906,000 after purchasing an additional 105,654 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.89.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $3,285,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,677 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,867 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLH traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.53. 595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,226. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.47. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $85.67 and a one year high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

