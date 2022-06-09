Sandler Capital Management Sells 55 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sandler Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 295,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,821,000 after buying an additional 103,979 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,181.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,241 shares of company stock worth $32,174,289 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $323.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,417. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.45.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

