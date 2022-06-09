Sandler Capital Management Sells 68,257 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sandler Capital Management lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 68,257 shares during the quarter. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in Visa by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Visa by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Visa by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,000,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.88.

NYSE:V traded down $2.85 on Thursday, hitting $210.65. The stock had a trading volume of 59,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,738,392. The stock has a market cap of $400.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.43. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,047 shares of company stock worth $8,980,042 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

