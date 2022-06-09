Sandler Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Sandler Capital Management lowered its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,459 shares during the quarter. Sandler Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of Fair Isaac worth $8,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.14.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total value of $118,535.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total transaction of $384,660.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $412.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,346. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $553.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.82.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.