Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €66.00 Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €66.00 ($70.97) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KGX. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($116.13) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($82.80) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($107.53) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($55.91) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €86.69 ($93.22).

KGX opened at €46.44 ($49.94) on Monday. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($62.23) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($87.98). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €73.36.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

