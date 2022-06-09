Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1,199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 166,505 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at $4,203,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after purchasing an additional 96,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 60,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 48,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPNS traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $23.26. 12,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.82. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $117.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.352 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is 151.61%.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

