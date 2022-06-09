Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Shares Gap Down to $6.61

Shares of Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.61, but opened at $5.86. Satellogic shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 3,104 shares trading hands.
Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Satellogic in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.17.
About Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL)
Satellogic Inc builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications.
