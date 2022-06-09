Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Shares Down 2.5%

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.11 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22.11 ($0.28). 721,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,092,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.68 ($0.28).

The stock has a market capitalization of £202.50 million and a PE ratio of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 15.09 and a quick ratio of 15.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 23.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 27.72.

Get Schroder UK Public Private Trust alerts:

About Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP)

As a global asset and wealth manager, Schroders delivers a broad range of investments designed to meet the diverse needs of institutions, intermediaries and high net worth individuals. For over 200 years we have built principled partnerships with our clients, putting them at the centre of everything we do.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder UK Public Private Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder UK Public Private Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.