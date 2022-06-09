Scopia Capital Management LP Acquires 102,216 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Scopia Capital Management LP raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 627,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,216 shares during the quarter. Cheesecake Factory comprises 2.3% of Scopia Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Scopia Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $24,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAKE. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

CAKE stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $63.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $793.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

About Cheesecake Factory (Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

