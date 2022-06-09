Scopia Capital Management LP Has $85.01 Million Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Scopia Capital Management LP lessened its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,785,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 355,024 shares during the period. KBR makes up about 8.0% of Scopia Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Scopia Capital Management LP owned about 1.27% of KBR worth $85,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in KBR by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,994,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,055,000 after purchasing an additional 109,052 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,438,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,363,000 after acquiring an additional 715,168 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP increased its position in shares of KBR by 16.4% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,625,000 after acquiring an additional 556,378 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of KBR by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,395,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,058,000 after acquiring an additional 527,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,196,000 after acquiring an additional 22,212 shares in the last quarter.

KBR stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,808. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.54. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $56.94.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 23.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KBR. DA Davidson raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,127.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 118,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

