Scopus Asset Management L.P. Has $24.85 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 187,500 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Expedia Group worth $24,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total transaction of $3,965,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 262,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,974,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,376 shares of company stock worth $6,741,869 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $6.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.98. The stock had a trading volume of 66,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473,608. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.76 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.59) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.60.

Expedia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.