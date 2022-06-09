Scopus Asset Management L.P. Has $28.59 Million Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned 1.01% of Hostess Brands worth $28,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 121,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 24,160 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 178,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 33,833 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $996,000.
Shares of Hostess Brands stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $20.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.61. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.32.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on TWNK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.
In related news, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $150,942.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,992.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
About Hostess Brands (Get Rating)
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.