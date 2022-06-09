Scopus Asset Management L.P. Has $28.59 Million Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned 1.01% of Hostess Brands worth $28,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 121,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 24,160 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 178,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 33,833 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $996,000.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $20.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.61. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.99 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TWNK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

In related news, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $150,942.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,992.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

