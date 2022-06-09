Scopus Asset Management L.P. Has $90.58 Million Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,308 shares during the period. Planet Fitness makes up approximately 1.9% of Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $90,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 388.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLNT traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.19. The company had a trading volume of 28,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,052. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.21. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.59 and a 52-week high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

