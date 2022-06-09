Scopus Asset Management L.P. Sells 21,440 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,356 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 21,440 shares during the quarter. Louisiana-Pacific accounts for 1.4% of Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.92% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $63,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 271.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $572,777.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,135. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.12 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.22.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.31%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

