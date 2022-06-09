Scott J. Montross Sells 1,552 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) CEO Scott J. Montross sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $52,954.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,774.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NWPX opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.46. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWPX. StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 28.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 520,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 114,726 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 11.0% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 174,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 17,214 shares in the last quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 101,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 22,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

