Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $32.23

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.23 and traded as low as $28.17. Security Federal shares last traded at $28.17, with a volume of 3,463 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter. Security Federal had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 22.66%.

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, various money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates, negotiated rate jumbo certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

