Seeyond Grows Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,123 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,713,579,000 after buying an additional 33,499 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,520,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,003,000 after buying an additional 478,553 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,276,000 after purchasing an additional 53,868 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,194,678 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $701,550,000 after purchasing an additional 45,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $9.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $265.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.53. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.23.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.71, for a total value of $150,453.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,603,354.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total value of $88,142.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,687 shares of company stock valued at $11,729,432. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

