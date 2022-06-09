Seeyond Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Seeyond lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,634 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Waste Management by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,996,000 after purchasing an additional 27,675 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,223,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 142,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $155.76. 7,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,658. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.77. The company has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.97 and a 1-year high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WM. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.57.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

