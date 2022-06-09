Seeyond Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Seeyond trimmed its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KEYS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.82. 6,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,432. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.82. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

