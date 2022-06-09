Seeyond Has $6.12 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Seeyond lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 0.6% of Seeyond’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Seeyond’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,946 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,790 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,261,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,332 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $134,062,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.19.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.87. 45,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,236,277. The firm has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.20.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

