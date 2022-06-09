Seeyond Increases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 424.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,577 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453,749 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299,163 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 315.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170,752 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

ANET traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.70. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,212 shares in the company, valued at $217,882. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $145,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 522,820 shares of company stock valued at $55,672,591. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.61.

Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.