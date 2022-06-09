Seeyond Sells 2,801 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Seeyond decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 0.9% of Seeyond’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Seeyond’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 176,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,956,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,393,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 688,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $7.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $544.90. 3,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,264. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $559.49 and a 200-day moving average of $583.61. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $442.49 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $213.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

