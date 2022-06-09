Seeyond Sells 5,474 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Seeyond reduced its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,997.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,224 shares of company stock worth $550,234 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $69.75. 14,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,412. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.26. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

CMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

CMS Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.