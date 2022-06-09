Seeyond Sells 7,583 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Seeyond lessened its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,583 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,646,000 after purchasing an additional 45,864 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 264.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 316,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,608,000 after acquiring an additional 23,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.97. 3,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,225. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.46 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.85.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 97.40%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.25.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

