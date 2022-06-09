Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 10,406 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $74,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,736,000 after purchasing an additional 37,281 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,869,000 after purchasing an additional 98,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,200,000 after purchasing an additional 17,936 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,783,000 after buying an additional 98,953 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,563,000 after buying an additional 367,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

NYSE AVY traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.16. 1,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,065. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $156.51 and a 1-year high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

