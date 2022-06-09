Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 24,982 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,982 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 3.46% of AZZ worth $47,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AZZ by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in AZZ by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in AZZ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.86. 169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,817. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.28 and a 1-year high of $58.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.31.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. AZZ had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. AZZ’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is 20.24%.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

