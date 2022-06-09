Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 64,584 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,257,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,584 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.90% of KBR worth $59,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KBR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in KBR by 9,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in KBR by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter worth $232,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KBR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,127.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.15. 4,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,808. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $56.94. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.19 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.54.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. KBR’s payout ratio is -64.00%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

